VivoPower International (VVPR) to Release Earnings on Monday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

VVPR opened at $1.14 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VivoPower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of VivoPower International worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

