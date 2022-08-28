Zhihu (ZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZH opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.09. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zhihu by 241.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 33.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

ZH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

