Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after buying an additional 1,064,300 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

