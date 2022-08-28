VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VNET Group Price Performance
Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $753.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.