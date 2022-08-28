VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $753.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 613,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 1,477,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

