GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.63. GAP shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 91,582 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.75.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

