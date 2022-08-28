Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $162.36, but opened at $176.90. Workday shares last traded at $173.44, with a volume of 74,575 shares traded.
The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
