Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $27.21. Affirm shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 367,581 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,013,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 833,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 76,098 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

