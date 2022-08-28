Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 53,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,958,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 114.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 108,323 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 154.3% in the first quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Price Performance

Yatsen Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -5.16.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

