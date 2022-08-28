Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 48938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zuora Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zuora by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,687,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 236,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.