Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.09, but opened at $53.19. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 235,593 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

