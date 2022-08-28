Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.09, but opened at $53.19. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 235,593 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

