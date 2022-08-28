Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Up 9.4% Following Strong Earnings

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was up 9.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 6,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $48,443.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,598.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.