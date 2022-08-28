Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $345.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $361.27 and last traded at $350.44, with a volume of 5986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $327.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

