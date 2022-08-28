Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $41.97. 3,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 872,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

