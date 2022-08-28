Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $419.25, but opened at $434.43. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $430.10, with a volume of 15,554 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

