Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $107.37 and last traded at $111.32. Approximately 30,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,673,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.10.

Specifically, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Celsius Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 283.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Celsius by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Celsius by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Celsius by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Celsius by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.