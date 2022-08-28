Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.85.

Dollarama Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$80.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$83.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.