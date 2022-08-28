Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Guess’ stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Guess’ by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Guess’ by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

