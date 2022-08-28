Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $40,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

