Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Reduced by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.1 %

JWN opened at $18.04 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after buying an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

