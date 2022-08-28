Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $348.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

