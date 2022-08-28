Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $560.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $421.55 and a one year high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,966 shares of company stock valued at $417,739,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

