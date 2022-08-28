KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LZB stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

