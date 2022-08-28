Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of XLO stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $220,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

