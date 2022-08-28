Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Issued By Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
