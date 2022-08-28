Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

NDSN opened at $232.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nordson by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

