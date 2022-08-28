Analysts Set Expectations for Intuit Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.44.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,280,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

