FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Reduced by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.27. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.
BRP Stock Down 5.9 %
DOO opened at C$94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.59.
BRP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.89%.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.