FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Reduced by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.27. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.00.

DOO opened at C$94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.89%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

