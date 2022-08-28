SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $8.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

NYSE THC opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.