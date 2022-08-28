SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $8.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.
NYSE THC opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
