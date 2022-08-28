Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $130.55.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $2,904,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,179,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.
