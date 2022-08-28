Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $9.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

NYSE SJM opened at $141.59 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

