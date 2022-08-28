Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after buying an additional 1,634,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 531,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.