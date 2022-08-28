Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Down 28.4% in August

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 909,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $308.16 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.92.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

