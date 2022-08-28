Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after buying an additional 505,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after buying an additional 85,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.