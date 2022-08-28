Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Cut by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.04 on Friday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

