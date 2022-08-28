FY2023 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreased by Analyst

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for FUJIFILM in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for FUJIFILM’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

FUJIFILM stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

