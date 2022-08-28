B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $120.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

