Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.1 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

JWN opened at $18.04 on Friday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

