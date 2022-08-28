XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
XBiotech Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of XBIT stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
