XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

XBiotech Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

About XBiotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

