Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the July 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

