Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nomura Research Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.57. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

