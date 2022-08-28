Christopher Hill Sells 9,219 Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HLGet Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

LON HL opened at GBX 848.40 ($10.25) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,844.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 850.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 939.85.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,695.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

