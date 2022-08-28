Christopher Hill Sells 9,219 Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).
LON HL opened at GBX 848.40 ($10.25) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,844.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 850.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 939.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,695.65%.
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
