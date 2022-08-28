Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells £118,897.58 in Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 276,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £118,897.58 ($143,665.51).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Henry Turcan sold 334,557 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £157,241.79 ($189,997.33).

On Monday, August 22nd, Henry Turcan sold 282,350 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £118,587 ($143,290.24).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,001,153 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £470,541.91 ($568,562.00).

On Monday, July 11th, Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,054,132.43).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan acquired 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.16 ($5,788.01).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan acquired 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,390 ($21,012.57).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,371,600.60).

Nanoco Group Price Performance

LON NANO opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £135.42 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. Nanoco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.23 ($0.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.69.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.