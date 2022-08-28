Gary Bullard Purchases 40,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

AFC Energy Stock Performance

AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 28.42 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.56. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.64 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.32 ($0.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

