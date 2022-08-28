Gary Bullard Purchases 40,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).
AFC Energy Stock Performance
AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 28.42 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.56. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.64 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.32 ($0.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25.
About AFC Energy
