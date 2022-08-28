Trevor Carvey Buys 25,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($95,154.66).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($41,928.47).

Conduit Stock Down 1.3 %

CRE opened at GBX 307 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £505.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 514.98 ($6.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 334.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.32.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

