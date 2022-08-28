Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $123.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ashland by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.