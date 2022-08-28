SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $79.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $187,333,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,911,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

