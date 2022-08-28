CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $4.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.02.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
CESDF stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
