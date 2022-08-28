CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $4.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

CESDF stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.