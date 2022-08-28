Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $60.51

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

