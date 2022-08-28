TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $17.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.70%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

