Best Buy (BBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.15 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,901 shares of company stock worth $5,106,724. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,647 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.